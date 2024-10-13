Alex Salmond: memories of his many visits to Fife in this picture gallery

The former First Minister took Scotland to the very brink of independence, and was a towering figure within the SNP which he led twice before going on to form and lead Alba.

Mr Salmond was also a regular visitor to Fife in his capacity as First Minister, giving his support to a number of candidates during elections and by-elections. He also returned on a number of occasions to drive Alba’s campaigns in Kirkcaldy where Neale Hanvey was one of its MPs.

His visits also drew crowds and sparked huge media interest - and these pictures from our archives capture just some of those moments in the Kingdom.

His most recent visit brought him to the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy for the adoption meeting of Mr Hanvey as his party’s election candidate. He joked he’d turned down the chance of dinner with Hollywood star Sharon Stone to attend the Lang Toun gathering, and was in typical ebullient form, auctioning off a rare whisky and a signed copy of his book, The Dream Shall Never Die, for hundreds of £s.

Mr Salmond died in North Macedonia where he was a delegate at the Forum for Cultural Diplomacy.

1 . Alex Salmond in Fife Alex Salmond meets voter in The Coffee House in Markinch alongside SNP Candidate Peter Grant while out campaigning for the Glenrothes by-election Photo: Phil Wilkinson Photo Sales

2 . Alex Salmond in Fife Alex Salmond with a copy of his book The Dream Shall Never Die, on stage at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy Photo: Cath Ruane Photo Sales

3 . Alex Salmond in Fife Camers and media followed Alex Salmond for every visit to Kingdom - he is here as First Minister Peter Grant, candidate for the Glenrothes by-election on a visit to the Kingdom Centre. Photo: Ian Rutherford Photo Sales