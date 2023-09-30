All-day dance event for 1500 in Kirkcaldy Town Square cancelled & moved indoors
and live on Freeview channel 276
The much-anticipated KY-One event was scheduled to take place in the Town Square on Saturday, October 7, but health and safety concerns over the weather prompted the organisers to call it off. The line-up of DJs will now take to the decks in free events at Society and O’Connells.
KY-One was organised by Lewis Montague after he teamed up with lifelong friend, Ross Brown, who runs I-Scaff which supplied the staging for his last two events at Society. It aims to give local dance music fans something to look forward, and bring people into the town to help support local businesses.
Announcing the Town Square postponement on Facebook, he posted: “I can’t tell you how gutted we are about this, it’s soul destroying to be honest but it is out of our control and we had to make a decision. Mixed weather reports and wind warnings exceed the safety limitations of the stage and fencing. It would be irresponsible and completely stupid to risk a potential disaster and the event being shut down on the day, costing us thousands of pounds and disappointing our patrons.
"I cannot apologise enough, for those of you who know me, you know how much KYONE means to me and all the work we have put in over the years with it – but this has laid the foundations for our huge summer event next year.”
KY-One was originally scheduled to go ahead at the start of September, and then re-arranged for next weekend. Anyone who booked tickets will receive a refund automatically from Skiddle one the event is cancelled with them. Booking fees are non-refundable, but can be used as credit for future bookings.
The event will now move indoors to the two High Street venues with free entry.
“We know its not quite what we had planned, but the music and the roof will save the day for all you dancers. I am deeply sorry for how things have worked out, but please come join us down the town on Saturday and we can make the most of a bad situation.” said Lewis.