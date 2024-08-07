All the fun of the fair as St Andrews Lammas Market returns for 2024
The traditional fun fair opens in the town on Friday, August 9 and runs until Tuesday, August 13.
Taking over the whole of Market Street and Church Street, and spilling over to South Street for the second half of the weekend, the market once again expects to draw a huge crowd.
The market brings fairground rides and stalls to the town, with something on offer for everyone to enjoy.
As well as thrill seekers being thrown about by the big fairground attractions – no doubt accompanied by a fair amount of screaming – there are plenty of rides for younger children to enjoy.
While those looking to take things at a more leisurely pace can take the opportunity to browse the wide range of market stalls.
And of course, there will be a huge range of food and drink on offer for everyone to enjoy.
The Lammas Market in St Andrews is Scotland’s oldest street fair, dating back to the Middle Ages.
Organisers and market goers will be keeping an eye on the weather for the weekend, which looks to be largely dry with some showers.
With the market in town comes some road closures. Market Street and Church Street will both be closed to traffic from noon on Thursday, August 8 to allow for set up. They will remain closed for the duration of the event and until noon on Wednesday, August 14.
From Sunday, August 11, the town’s South Street and Queen’s Gardens will also be closed as the market expands.
Traffic restrictions will be in place on Bell Street, Union Street and West Port.
The road closures will affect some bus services through the town centre and passengers are advised to check their routes for any changes.
