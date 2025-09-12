All ticket sales on hold for three days for major upgrade to OnFife booking systems

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:42 BST
A major upgrade takes place to the ticketing system run by OnFife.

The charitable trust manages theatres, libraries, galleries and museums across Fife, and tickets will not be available from Monday, September 15 to Wednesday 17th either at the box office in person at Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy; Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline; Lochgelly Centre, and Rothes Halls, Glenrothes - or online at onfife.com while the work is carried out.

A spokesperson for OnFife said: “We’re sorry if this causes any inconvenience but this essential work will make the whole experience much smoother and include new options like choosing e-tickets and a simpler booking journey.”

The upgrade comes after some fans missed out on tickets when Billy Reekie played two sold out gigs at the Adam Smith. All seats were snapped up within minutes amid unprecedented demand, but fans who found themselves at the head of the queue were then timed out and lost out on their tickets.

