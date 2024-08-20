Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre is hosting an open day to mark its 30th anniversary. (Pic: Google Maps)

An open day with activities for all ages is planned as Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre celebrates its 30th birthday.

The whole community are invited to join in the celebrations at the centre on Saturday, August 24.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has confirmed that the day will feature a mix of events, including unique outdoor sessions like an Outdoor Bootcamp and a Yoga class with silent disco headphones.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in seven different group fitness classes included in the Club membership.

Whether looking for the peaceful flow of Les Mills BodyBalance or the high-energy challenge of Old School Gym Circuits and Metafit, there’s something for every fitness enthusiast. These popular classes are expected to fill up quickly, so early booking is encouraged, with registration opening eight days in advance.

Children can look forward to a range of fun activities, including Bouncy Castle sessions, a family-friendly Silent Disco, and "Come & Try" racquet sports sessions such as Pickleball, Table Tennis, Badminton, and more.

The celebrations continue on Sunday, August 25, with two exciting football tournaments in collaboration with Swifts Football Club. A five-a-side competition for children aged five to nine years and a seven-a-side tournament for those aged 10-16 years. Teams can enter for a small fee of £5, payable on the day, with the option to register as a team or be placed in one upon arrival.

James Dunbar, area leisure manager, said: “Reaching our 30th birthday is a remarkable achievement that reflects the unwavering support of our community and the hard work of our dedicated team. We’re excited to celebrate this occasion with a day full of activities that highlight our venue’s diverse offerings.”

Julia Munro, receptionist at the Dalgety Bay centre, added: “It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come. We’re pulling out all the stops to ensure this day is not just a celebration of the past but a vibrant showcase of what the future holds for our members and new visitors alike.”

For more information and to secure your place at this not-to-be-missed event visit: www.fifeleisure.org.uk/dalgetybay30