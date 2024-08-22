All you need to know about 2024 Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival including trail run and half marathon

The Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon will take place on Sunday. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Hundreds of runners are set to lace up this weekend for the annual Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

The two-day event will see participants take to the streets and parks of the Lang Toun for a series of events, including a trail race and a half marathon.

Now in its fifth year, the festival is one of the big events in the town’s sporting calendar with over 1000 people taking part across the weekend.

Events get underway at 1pm on Saturday afternoon with the trail race in Dunnikier Park.

Passing through Dysart.

The route, which starts within the park, is approximately five miles through the surrounding woodland areas and tracks around the outside of the golf course before returning to the park.

While the main event for the weekend, the Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon, will take place on Sunday, setting off at 10am.

Organisers hope locals will turn out in number to cheer on the runners as they tackle a unique course which takes in all three of the town’s parks – Ravenscraig, Dunnikier and a start/finish point at Beveridge Park.

Alistair Cameron, who has been involved in organising the event, said: “In general things are all in order and we just can’t wait to get started.

Two days of events are taking place for this year's festival.

"In previous years there’s been a lot of people out on the streets cheering the runners on.

“We’re really keen for that to happen again. Wherever possible if people can come out if they know the route goes past their house or nearby and cheer them on we know the runners appreciate it. “Hopefully the weather will be good on Sunday. We’re hopeful it will at least be dry. It’s currently looking like it may be ideal conditions for the runners.”

Road signs have been placed around the town in recent weeks advising motorists of road closures and short delays as the main race takes place on Sunday morning. Organisers are asking people to be patient to allow the runners to pass safely, and follow the direction of marshals.

Alistair said: “It’s huge logistics to organise the event, but the committee are pulling it all together.

Kirkcaldy's Insure Smart will sponsor this year's event (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“We have to close some roads on the Sunday, but most people in the town now know what’s happening and understand they might have a short delay in getting out while the runners are passing.

"Each year more and more people get used to what’s happening on the day.

"The notices have been out for over a week now to let people know about closures and delays.”

The car park at Beveridge Park will be closed at the weekend and spectators are urged not to park on the road leading to Kirkcaldy Golf Club. People are reminded there is plenty of off-street parking and spaces available on the waterfront at The Basin or the train station, both a short walk from Beveridge Park.

Once again the half marathon route takes in some of the town’s famous landmarks including Beveridge Park, Dunnikier Park, Ravenscraig Park, beautiful coastal path with stunning sea views and historical Dysart before reaching the final few miles along the town’s waterfront.

Alistair continued: “The race itself is still that special route that makes it unique anywhere really.

"It’s three parks, the waterfront and down to Dysart – it couldn’t get any better.

“You don’t repeat any part of the route, that doesn’t happen on this one like in many other half marathons or marathons, it’s a totally unique race from that point of view.

"It’s not a race where you’re going to do a personal best, it’s a challenging race but that’s one of the reasons why so many people enter into the race.”

This year’s festival is sponsored by Insure Smart and is once again in support of fundraising partner Maggie’s.

At the start and finish line there will once again be a tented village this year with an array of stalls and entertainment for spectators and visitors to enjoy.

And it’s not just the grown ups who can join in the running action. This year, the fun run is back for the kids on Sunday morning.

Alistair added: “We had quite a number of kids last year and it’s become quite a popular part of the festival so it will be good to see them taking part again this year.”

Free registration for the fun race is at the start line in Beveridge Park on the day, and the race will start once the runners in the main event have set off.

Alistair said that all of the weekend’s events would not be possible if it wasn’t for the help of a team of volunteers.

He said : “We have an incredible 200 volunteers working over the weekend.

"A huge thanks to all those who have come forward to help out. We have 140 out on Sunday and 60 on Saturday. Their help and support helps make things a lot easier for organsiers.

"It’s the highest number we’ve had helping us out and it’s absolutely brilliant. We’re looking forward to seeing them over the weekend.”

Anyone participating in the trail race or the half marathon is urged to check their emails for details of where they can pick up their registration packs ahead of the weekend.

Alistair added: “It would be really helpful if people can pick up their packs before Saturday and Sunday to help cut down the numbers on the day. If they can’t pick them up in advance they should head along early on the day where the team will be ready with their packs.”

For more information about Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, including details of road closures for Sunday’s event, visit the website.