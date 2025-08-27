All you need to know about Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival 2025

A record number of runners are set to lace up for the annual Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day event will see participants take to the streets and parks of the Lang Toun for a series of events, including a trail race and a half marathon.

Now in its sixth year, the festival is one of the big events in the town’s sporting calendar with over 1000 people taking part across the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both events are sold out and the half marathon has seen the biggest number of entries since its first year in 2019.

The half marathon will see runners take to the streets and parks of Kirkcaldy on Sunday. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The festival’s events get underway at 1pm on Saturday with the trail race in Dunnikier Park.

The route, which starts within the park, is approximately five miles through the surrounding woodland areas and tracks around the outside of the golf course before returning to the park.

While the main event for the weekend, the Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon, will take place on Sunday, setting off at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers are thrilled with the support they have received from runners and the community with the weekend’s events aiming to bring people together, helping them to stay active, enjoying the local parks and celebrating the community.

Members of the public are being urged to come out and support the runners again this year. (Pic: Scott Louden)

They hope locals will turn out in number to cheer on the runners as they tackle a unique course which takes in all three of the town’s parks – Ravenscraig, Dunnikier and a start/finish point at Beveridge Park.

Cara Murdoch, chair of the festival’s committee, said: “We’d urge people to come out and support the runners – that’s really important.

"We would be really grateful for that. It creates a real buzz around the event and helps it to be a success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road signs have been placed around the town in recent weeks advising motorists of road closures and short delays as the main race takes place on Sunday morning. Organisers are asking people to be patient to allow the runners to pass safely, and follow the direction of marshals.

Members of the Kirkcaldy Wizards were among the runners last year. (Pic: Scott Louden)

They are also advising people to plan ahead if they must travel around the town at that time.

The car park at Beveridge Park will be closed at the weekend and spectators are urged not to park on the road leading to Kirkcaldy Golf Club. People are reminded there is plenty of off-street parking and spaces available on the waterfront at The Basin or the train station, both a short walk from Beveridge Park.

Once again the half marathon route takes in some of the town’s famous landmarks including Beveridge Park, Dunnikier Park, Ravenscraig Park, beautiful coastal path with stunning sea views and historical Dysart before reaching the final few miles along the town’s waterfront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the festival is once again supporting fundraising partner Maggie’s.

There will be a number of road closures on Sunday for the half marathon around the town.

At the start and finish line in Beveridge Park there will once again be a tented village this year with an array of stalls and entertainment for spectators and visitors to enjoy.

Cara explained: “We’re expecting around 30 vendors this year so it’s bigger this year. We’ve got a number of other things on to try and get the party atmosphere going. K107 radio will be there.

"We’ve got someone doing a mass warm up for the runners. We’ve got cool down stretches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve invited Active Communities along doing some fun sporting events and Fife Leisure.

"There will be food stalls, markets and the army reserves.

“It’s going to be interesting, informative and educational and hopefully we’ve got something for everyone.”

And it’s not just the grown ups who can join in the running action. This year, the fun run is back for the young ones on Sunday morning.

Young runners up to and including 15 years of age can take part in the one mile fun run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara said: “The fun run is all about enjoying the outdoors, staying active and having a great time.”

The fun run will start at 10.30am in Beveridge Park. Those under the age of 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Runners should be able to walk or run a mile in under 30 minutes.

To sign up for the fun run visit https://bit.ly/K107KidsRun

The team behind this year’s event have also expressed their thanks to all those who have volunteered to help over the weekend as marshals. As always, they are very grateful to those who are giving up their time to ensure the safety and success of the event. There’s still time for people to sign up and help – just contact the organisers through their website.

Cara added: “Those who have already signed up thank you so much, your support is much appreciated by ourselves and the community as this fantastic event for our town couldn't happen without you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone participating in the trail race or the half marathon is urged to check their emails for details of where they can pick up their registration packs ahead of the weekend.

For more information about Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, including details of road closures for Sunday’s event, visit the website.