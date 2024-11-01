The 11th anniversary of the disappearance of Glenrothes man Allan Bryant falls this weekend, with his devastated family still no closer to finding out what happened to him. They are trapped in what they call “a living hell.”

The 23-year old went missing just one mile from his home in Caskieberran Road on Sunday, November 3, 2013. Grainy CCTV images of him leaving Styx nightclub remain the last known sighting of him.

Despite a relentless campaign to keep his name - and face - in the public domain, and several high profile appeals, nothing has been heard of seen of him since.

His family accept that he is no longer alive, and all they want is closure.

Allan Bryant went missing in 2013 (Pic: Submitted)

In a Facebook post to mark the latest anniversary, his dad, also Allan, said: “Not knowing what has happened to Allan for such a long time has had a massive impact on our family we all know what nightmares are but to live in one for 11 years is something we can't put in to words.

“My family know the worst has happened to our son and without a doubt a few of Allan's friends do too - alll my family want is closure and our Allan back. My family are struggling even more so with everything building up to this weekend.

“Our lives are a living hell with no light at the end of the tunnel. We can only hope someone eventually does speak up and tells the truth to end this nightmare for us.”

Since 2013, the family have pursued every lead - Allan’s disappearance is now the single biggest missing inquiry person ever conducted in Fife.

Allan Bryant has been missing for 11 years (Pic: submitted)

The family re-iterated their appeal to anyone with information to come forward and also contact the Major Investigation Team [email protected]

Added Mr Bryant: ““Please do the right thing, contact the police and end this nightmare - this is a living hell for our family and we will never stop until Allan is found. Our son was only 23 when he went out for a good time with his friends. We never thought for a second that would be the last time we would ever see our beautiful Allan again.”

The family went through the landmark 10th anniversary of his disappearance in 2023, and participated in a press conference with police to put his story back in the public domain in the hope it may lead to a breakthrough.

Over the years, police have followed up every angle, and say it remains as a missing person case with no evidence of criminality.

Speaking at the 2023 media briefing, DI Scott Roxburgh said: “Information received from the public has covered a wide range of scenarios, including that Allan has been harmed in some way. All information has been investigated thoroughly, recorded, assessed and actioned accordingly. Allan’s disappearance remains a missing person enquiry. “We want to find closure for Allan’s family. We are determined to do everything we can to find out what happened to Allan after he left Styx.”

He appealed to anyone who has not yet come forward to do so – identification from CCTV footage was an issue because a Hallowe’en fancy dress party was being staged at the club the night he disappeared.

“If you were in the Napier Road or South Parks Road area, or anywhere else in the local area when Allan went missing, then please think back and let us know if you saw anything that could help trace Allan’s movements,” he added.

“I urge anyone who has not come forward and who may have information that could help with our enquiries to get in touch. No matter how small you think that piece of information might be, please pass it on.”