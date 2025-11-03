Allan Bryant: 12th anniversary of missing Glenrothes man as family still seek closure

The family of Allan Bryant have marked the 12th anniversary of his disappearance with a plea to help end their anguish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year old went missing just one mile from his home in Caskieberran Road on Sunday, November 3, 2013. Grainy CCTV images of him leaving Styx nightclub remain the last known sighting of him.

The family have worked tirelessly to keep his name in the public eye in the hope of finding out what happened to him. His family accept that he is no longer alive, and all they want is closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 12 years, they have pursued every lead - Allan’s disappearance is now the single biggest missing inquiry person ever conducted in Fife.

Allan Bryant went missing in 2013 (Pic: Submitted)

His dad, Allan senior, said: "Ambiguous Loss is the worst thing any parent can go through, not knowing what happened to our son Allan or where he is. Every year gets harder and I want to ask anyone who knows something to get in touch with the police. We need to know what happened and hope someone can help."

Detective Inspector Steven McLean, said: "Our aim remains to find answers for Allan's family and officers continue to support them and seek to find out where their son went after being seen at Styx.

"We believe the answer lies within the community and if you have information that could help and have not already spoken to us then please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular, make contact with us if you spoke to Allan that night or saw which direction he took after leaving the nightclub as even a small piece of information could prove to be vital.

"The anniversary of Allan's disappearance does not get any easier for his family so please call 101 or email [email protected] if you can help."