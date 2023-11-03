Allan Bryant: family’s 10 years of heartache over missing Glenrothes man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 23-year old went missing just one mile from his home in Caskieberran Road on Sunday. November 3, 2013. Grainy CCTV images of him leaving Styx nightclub remain the last known sighting of him. For a decade his distraught family have campaigned to find out what happened to their son, and keep his name - and face - in the public domain.

Today, his dad, Also Allan, mum Marie and sister Amy joined Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh, senior investigating officer, at a press conference to mark the milestone anniversary, and ask again for help to give them closure they need. They accept Allan won’t ever come home, but need to know what happened to him.

Over the years, police have followed up every angle, and say it remains as a missing person case with no evidence of criminality.

Allan Bryant from Glenrothes went missing in 2013 (Pic: submitted)

DI Roxburgh said: “"Information received from the public has covered a wide range of scenarios, including that Allan has been harmed in some way. All information has been investigated thoroughly, recorded, assessed and actioned accordingly. Allan’s disappearance remains a missing person enquiry."We want to find closure for Allan’s family. We are determined to do everything we can to find out what happened to Allan after he left Styx.”

He appealed to anyone who has not yet come forward to do so - identification from CCTV footage was an issue because a Hallowe’en fancy dress p[arty was being staged at the club the night he disappeared.

"If you were in the Napier Road or South Parks Road area, or anywhere else in the local area, when Allan went missing then please think back and let us know if you saw anything that could help trace Allan’s movements,” he added.

"I urge anyone who has not come forward and who may have information that could help with our enquiries to get in touch. No matter how small you think that piece of information might be, please pass it on."

For Allan’s family the anguish goes on every day. The emotional impact was obvious as they spoke to the media.

His mum, Marie Degan, said: “The past 10 years have been a living hell. We are still trying to find out what happened to our dear son Allan. We want to bring him home and will never give up until he is found.

"We know in our hearts that Allan is no longer with us and that is so hard to deal with. What is worse is that we do not know what happened to him.

"All we want is to know the truth and get Allan home and I know this probably means laying him to rest.Mr Bryant senior described a decade of heartache and pain” adding: “My family have been through so much, watching the police divers search ponds, rivers, wells, quarries and woodland and so many other places - praying each time they will find Allan and the disappointment and heartache when they don't.”He said the initial call from police two days after Allan was last seen alerted him to the fact “something was very wrong.”

“It was so out of character for Allan not to be in touch with us,” he said. “Never did we think we would still be searching for our son 10 years on. All we need is closure. We need the truth.”