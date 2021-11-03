The 23-year old from Glenrothes left a nightclub in town, and was never seen again.

His heartbroken family has campaigned tirelessly to keep his name in the public eye - and continued to fight to find out what happened to their son.

They have long argued that people within the community know what happened, but have never come forward, but police continue to treat it as a missing person inquiry.

Allan Bryant

The family’s trauma began when Allan failed to return home from a night out on November 3, 2013.

The previous night he had walked with friends from his home in Ednam Drive to an engagement party at Leslie Golf Club.

He arrived around 9:00pm and left about midnight, going on by minibus to Styx nightclub in Glenrothes.

Allan Bryant Snr with a picture of his missing son at a protest outside Fife Police HQ in Glenrothes in 2016 (Pic: Steve Brown)

At closing time, around 2:00am he left to make the one-mile walk home.

CCTV footage of him leaving the club remains the last sighting of him.

Since then his family, backed by a large number of supporters, has staged rallies and many initiatives to find out what happened to him.

On the eighth anniversary of his disappearance, police say they continue to conduct inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston of the Major Investigation Team said: "We know that every anniversary that passes is another blow for the Bryant family and my thoughts are very much with them today.

“Finding Allan remains a priority and I can assure the local community that all new information, no matter how small, will be fully assessed and acted upon as appropriate.”He urged anyone who has information which could relate to Allan’s disappearance to report this as soon as possible.

Allan is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

When last seen, he was wearing a Voi t-shirt with three bands of colour – navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom, dark-coloured denim jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

Call Police Scotland on 101 or email [email protected]

