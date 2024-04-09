Allan Bryant: police end four-day search at Fife beauty spot after nothing found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His family have been told nothing has been found after extensive investigations at Auchtermuchty Common - 10 miles from where he was last seen a decade ago.

Allan was just 23 when he disappeared after leaving Styx in Caskieberran Road, Glenrothes, around 2:00am November 3, 2013. Despite exhaustive inquiries and many appeals, he remains at the centre of the largest missing person appeal ever mounted in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cordoned off part of Auchtermuchty Common last Friday after receiving information from the family. A number of police vehicles were parked at the scene as officers carried out investigations across four days. Their work was completed on Monday, and they have informed Mr Bryant’s family that nothing was found. Allan’s father, also Allan, attended the scene.

Allan Bryant has been missing for over ten years (Pic: Submitted)

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following information received in connection with missing man Allan Bryant, officers attended at Auchtermuchty Common on Friday, 5 April, 2024. Enquiries were carried out and were completed on Monday. The family of Allan were made aware and officers continue to provide them with support. Allan Bryant remains a missing person and any new information will be assessed.”

The investigation was the biggest piece of activity since an emotional appeal marked the tenth anniversary of Mr Bryant’s disappearance last November. The family hoped it would finally end their heartache. For a decade they have campaigned to find out what happened to their son, and keep his name - and face - in the public domain. They accept Allan won’t ever come home, but need to know what happened to him.

His mum, Marie Degan, said at the anniversary appeal: “The past 10 years have been a living hell. We are still trying to find out what happened to our dear son Allan. We want to bring him home and will never give up until he is found. We know in our hearts that Allan is no longer with us and that is so hard to deal with. What is worse is that we do not know what happened to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad