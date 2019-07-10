Ally runs for Kirkcaldy charity Nourish

A funeral director is set to run the Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon to raise money for Nourish.

Ally Caldicott (30) is hoping to net £1000 for the charity.

Nourish, which is based at the Glebe Park Neighbourhood Centre in Kirkcaldy is a support centre for children and adults.

The centre was founded in 2011 by five parents who felt there was a lack of help for families who had children with additional support needs in the area.

Ally has pledged to finish the 13.1-mile course – despite never competing before in a long distance event!

Ally, who works at Ian Johnston Funeral Directors, has organised and taken part in previous charity events – but never run a half marathon.

He said: “I love running, so as soon as I heard that there was going to a race in Kirkcaldy I was definitely going to take part.

“It was Ian who suggested that I ran for charity, so I’m really going to have to up my game now that it is for a good cause – I don’t want to let anyone down.” He also knows how important the funds would be to Nourish.

He added: “it is such a warm and friendly place – everyone is so nice,

“ I think that Nourish would get the most use out of the money and more people would benefit from it.”

His focus just now is pounding the streets to prepare for the race on Sunday, August 25.

He said: I have done a few 10ks.

“ I’m definitely pushing myself with a half marathon, so I’m increasing the distance every time I train.

“The first part of the race goes up Oriel Road and it is quite hilly so I am going to have to pace myself.

“I live near there so I have been doing a lot of training going up and down the hill!”

Ally, who lives with his partner and two children has raised nearly £350 so far but has yet to reach his target of £1000.

You can donate at Ian Johnston Funeral Directors, St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy or online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Nourishkdy.