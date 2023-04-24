News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
38 minutes ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
1 hour ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
15 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
18 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
19 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’

Alterations planned to turn empty Kirkcaldy High Street shop into takeaway

Plans to open a takeaway shop in a empty shop in the heart of Kirkcaldy’s pedestrianised zone are set to take the next step forward.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Feb 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 07:41 BST

The Money Shop at 162-164 High Street has been empty since 2019 when the company was bought by Ramsdens in a £1.5m deal, and moved to its shop further along the street.

Sava Estates has lodged a planning application to turn it into a hot food takeaway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This week, it applied to Fife Council for listed building consent to carry out internal alterations and instal a flue

The former Money Shop, High Street, Kirkcaldy, closed in 2019The former Money Shop, High Street, Kirkcaldy, closed in 2019
The former Money Shop, High Street, Kirkcaldy, closed in 2019
Most Popular

The Kirkcaldy-based company proposes turning it into a hot food takeaway, and bring the ground floor of the three-storey building back into use.

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The proposed development will see this vacant property transformed into a hot food takeaway. Access will continue to be via the existing doorway and will open up into the main customer area .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The customer area will be separated from the kitchen areas by a full width servery. The rear of the property will be allocated to storage and food preparation, as well as offices and staff facilities. An accessible toilet will also be accessed from the customer area.”It said externally the only change will be the introduction of an extraction flue which will vent the kitchen and pass vertically up the rear wall of the building where it will not be visible from any public area.

The takeaway anticipates operating Sunday to Thursday 10am-11pm and Friday and Saturday 10am-12midnight.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Related topics:Fife CouncilCouncillors