Alterations planned to turn empty Kirkcaldy High Street shop into takeaway

The Money Shop at 162-164 High Street has been empty since 2019 when the company was bought by Ramsdens in a £1.5m deal, and moved to its shop further along the street.

Sava Estates has lodged a planning application to turn it into a hot food takeaway.

This week, it applied to Fife Council for listed building consent to carry out internal alterations and instal a flue

The former Money Shop, High Street, Kirkcaldy, closed in 2019

The Kirkcaldy-based company proposes turning it into a hot food takeaway, and bring the ground floor of the three-storey building back into use.

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The proposed development will see this vacant property transformed into a hot food takeaway. Access will continue to be via the existing doorway and will open up into the main customer area .

“The customer area will be separated from the kitchen areas by a full width servery. The rear of the property will be allocated to storage and food preparation, as well as offices and staff facilities. An accessible toilet will also be accessed from the customer area.”It said externally the only change will be the introduction of an extraction flue which will vent the kitchen and pass vertically up the rear wall of the building where it will not be visible from any public area.

The takeaway anticipates operating Sunday to Thursday 10am-11pm and Friday and Saturday 10am-12midnight.