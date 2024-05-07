Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crime Masters will host its first event at Lang Toun coffee shop Couple O’ Mugs, located in the Olympia Arcade on Wednesday, May 22.

The event will see detectives hunt for clues, interpret evidence and help the police to find the murderer after the body of Diane McDonald is found in her study.

Founder, Susan Jeynes, is a huge fan of watching and reading murder mysteries. Last summer, she saw that the Kirkcaldy Walking Festival was looking for people to lead walks.

She explained: “I thought it would be fun to create a murder mystery walk, which would be quite different to the other walks on offer. Seventeen people came, and we got great feedback. On the back of that, I decided to turn it into a business.

“We ran a number of murder mystery walks in the autumn, in both Kirkcaldy and Cupar. However, Murder in the Manor is our first indoor, seated event. It’s also a chance to showcase one of our great local cafes.”

Chief Inspector Whippet and Sergeant Mitchell will introduce you to the case, presenting you with evidence as it is uncovered. However, it is up to you to piece it all together. Crime Masters’ events are a great opportunity to test your brain and use your logic to try to piece together the evidence and find the murderer.