Some of the most sought after toys have been donated to the Cottage Centre’s Christmas appeal.

A truck filled with the best sellers arrived in Kirkcaldy this week to drop off hundreds of gifts which will go to children who are facing the toughest, bleakest of festive seasons. They were donated by Amazon which has forged a strong bond with the centre and its Big Hoose project - one of the fastest growing, and most important charity initiatives launched in the Kingdom.

The 2023 appeal sets out to raise £45,000 in just 4 days to ensure over 2000 people are given some festive cheer in the shape of clothes and gifts as well as ten-day survival packs to get them through the holiday period when many agencies are closed.

It is the Cottage Centre’s biggest ever appeal, and already a number of businesses and individuals have made major contributions. Toys donated included the likes of Barbie, Furby, Pokémon, and LEGO Star Wars, which all feature on the company’s list of top ten toys for Christmas.. These nostalgic names and iconic franchises were chosen by Amazon experts and feature alongside other trending and educational toys.

Amazon;'s deliver of toys reaches the Cottage Centre (Pic: Submitted)

Pauline Buchan, strategic manager at The Cottage, said: “We see first-hand the hardship which children and families in our community face on a daily basis, but since opening the first Multibank in Scotland we have been able to extend a lifeline and offer care to those who need it most. Now, with the continued support of Amazon, we can help to bring a smile to the faces of our little ones by donating some of this year’s must-have toys alongside our Christmas appeal this year.”

The centre’s appeal started in 2010 when it supported around 100 families. All the money donated will go to making up the survival packs which include essentials as well as some toys for children. This year’s campaign launched with a song, I Am ready, written by mums from the centre’s Bumps To Babes and performed by Be Charlotte, and the team behind the appeal hopes it inspires locals, from individuals to businesses, to make donations.

The appeal runs until mid December with a huge delivery day scheduled for the 22nd, just days before Christmas. An army of volunteers has already signed up to get the parcels out to families across the district.