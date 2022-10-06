Amazon staff raise £4000 in fundraisers during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The money came from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer, so this year, Amazon workers held a month-long series of gold-themed events in recognition of the international emblem.

These included a pyjama day, which saw the team join with colleagues across the UK to wear pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their pyjamas during treatment.

Jamie Strain, Dunfermline general manager,, said: “We look forward to doing our bit for children with cancer every year, and hope that this donation offers encouragement to the charity’s brilliant team and the families it supports.”