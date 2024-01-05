Staff from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline honed their DIY skills when they spent the day volunteering at Lochgelly High School.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The six-strong team spent over 40 hours painting and building furniture to assist the school with turning a staff resource room into a new classroom, and, thanks to their efforts, the school has saved around £3000 in refurbishment costs. Amazon also donated clothing, school bags and school meals worth over £8,000.

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “Our team really enjoyed helping transform the room. I hope the students and teachers are pleased with the results and that they enjoy their new learning environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Skelton, who led the volunteering, added: “The donations have already brought tears to families who have been able to utilise the products. The school has acted as a hub for local families in need and it’s been a lifeline to most this time of year.”

Staff from Amazon got to work at Lochgelly High school (Pic: Submitted)

Teacher Melissa Mann paid tribute to the volunteers, adding: “We are so appreciative of their help – it would have taken us much longer to make the transformation happen without them.”