Amazon staff volunteer to transform room at Lochgelly High School
and live on Freeview channel 276
The six-strong team spent over 40 hours painting and building furniture to assist the school with turning a staff resource room into a new classroom, and, thanks to their efforts, the school has saved around £3000 in refurbishment costs. Amazon also donated clothing, school bags and school meals worth over £8,000.
Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “Our team really enjoyed helping transform the room. I hope the students and teachers are pleased with the results and that they enjoy their new learning environment.”
Kim Skelton, who led the volunteering, added: “The donations have already brought tears to families who have been able to utilise the products. The school has acted as a hub for local families in need and it’s been a lifeline to most this time of year.”
Teacher Melissa Mann paid tribute to the volunteers, adding: “We are so appreciative of their help – it would have taken us much longer to make the transformation happen without them.”
The volunteering and donation wer the latest in a number of support programmes between Amazon and Lochgelly High in 2023. Earlier last year, drama and media studies students from the school visited FirstStage Studios, in Leith, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour aimed at inspiring and nurturing young creative talent in Scotland. Students saw how The Rig, which first premiered on Prime, was filmed and had careers talks with the crew and cast, including Scottish actor Martin Compston.