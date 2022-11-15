They took part in Scotland’s Memory Walk, and set off on a route from Edinburgh Airport to the Dunfermline centre in five hours, raising £2,200.

The donation will be used to deliver social and therapeutic activities across Alzheimer Scotland’s 24 dementia resource centres and support the organisation’s work.

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “We are so proud of the team who took part in Scotland’s Memory Walk. Their efforts do not go unnoticed, and they should be very pleased with the amount they raised for such an important charity.”

From left, John Aitken, Aoife Considine with Juno, Murray Tweddle, Bonginkosi Ndlovu and Stuart Penny. (Pic: Fraser Band)