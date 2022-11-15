Amazon staff’s 12-mile walk to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland
Workers from Fife’s Amazon fulfilment centre have completed a 12-mile walk to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland.
They took part in Scotland’s Memory Walk, and set off on a route from Edinburgh Airport to the Dunfermline centre in five hours, raising £2,200.
The donation will be used to deliver social and therapeutic activities across Alzheimer Scotland’s 24 dementia resource centres and support the organisation’s work.
Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “We are so proud of the team who took part in Scotland’s Memory Walk. Their efforts do not go unnoticed, and they should be very pleased with the amount they raised for such an important charity.”
John Aitken, who took part in the fundraising walk, added: “I am very proud to have completed the walk, especially with such a great team by my side throughout the journey. Alzheimer Scotland is very close to my heart so it’s great that I could lend a helping hand to support the charity.”