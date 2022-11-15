News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Amazon staff’s 12-mile walk to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland

Workers from Fife’s Amazon fulfilment centre have completed a 12-mile walk to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 10:34am

They took part in Scotland’s Memory Walk, and set off on a route from Edinburgh Airport to the Dunfermline centre in five hours, raising £2,200.

The donation will be used to deliver social and therapeutic activities across Alzheimer Scotland’s 24 dementia resource centres and support the organisation’s work.

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “We are so proud of the team who took part in Scotland’s Memory Walk. Their efforts do not go unnoticed, and they should be very pleased with the amount they raised for such an important charity.”

From left, John Aitken, Aoife Considine with Juno, Murray Tweddle, Bonginkosi Ndlovu and Stuart Penny. (Pic: Fraser Band)

Most Popular

John Aitken, who took part in the fundraising walk, added: “I am very proud to have completed the walk, especially with such a great team by my side throughout the journey. Alzheimer Scotland is very close to my heart so it’s great that I could lend a helping hand to support the charity.”

FifeAmazonDunfermlineEdinburgh Airport