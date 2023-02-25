Pink Saltire, which operates The Hive hub in Kirkcaldy, has received a £1000 donation from giant fulfilment centre in Dunfermline.

The charity operates a number of programmes across Fife including training advice and support. The Hive was launched in 2022.

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “It is a pleasure to make this donation to such an important organisation. We are pleased to support Pink Saltire as its work makes such a big impact in Kirkcaldy and beyond.”

Stuart Duffy from Pink Saltire said that the funds will help ensure LGBT+ people can amplify their voices

Chris Graham, an employee at Amazon in Dunfermline who nominated the charity for support, said: “Some of my close friends have been supported by Pink Saltire and I think it’s great that Amazon can boost the charity with this donation.”

The donation to Pink Saltire was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Stuart Duffy, from Pink Saltire, added: “We really appreciate the support of Jamie and his team, this will make a big difference and ensure more LGBT+ people have the tools to really amplify their voices.

“We hope the work at The Hive will continue to inspire people across Fife and beyond, where sometimes it's still difficult to be your true self.”