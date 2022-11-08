Ambassador award for Glenrothes woman’s pandemic efforts for community
A Glenrothes women has been recognised for her work in the community during the pandemic.
Rose Duncan received the Community Ambassador Award from Glenrothes Police.
Her work during lockdown ncluded companionship, providing access to internet and access to services for the elderly along with a place to come for a hot meal for those struggling with the cost of living.
Rose, who manages Brighter Futures Health Hub Charity, is an well known face in town, and widely known for her work with the community’s most vulnerable residents. She is also heavily involved in detached youth work supporting Police Scotland, food banks and many other charitable organisations.
The award was presented by Inspector Kirk Donnelly at Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes.
He said: “It’s a privilege to present this award to formally recognise the time, commitment and difference Rose has made to other people’s lives. This is the second award that has been presented to a local person recognising the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. It’s great to be able to recognise those partners and individuals who support policing and our wider community.”