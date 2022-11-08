Rose Duncan received the Community Ambassador Award from Glenrothes Police.

Her work during lockdown ncluded companionship, providing access to internet and access to services for the elderly along with a place to come for a hot meal for those struggling with the cost of living.

Rose, who manages Brighter Futures Health Hub Charity, is an well known face in town, and widely known for her work with the community’s most vulnerable residents. She is also heavily involved in detached youth work supporting Police Scotland, food banks and many other charitable organisations.

Rose Duncan with Bernadette Brown, Cllr Jan Wincott and Inspector Kirk Donnelly.

The award was presented by Inspector Kirk Donnelly at Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes.