Ambitious whale sculptures and pier project could be ‘catalyst’ for Levenmouth regeneration, says MSP

The proposed 100-foot whale sculptures and pier for Levenmouth could be the “catalyst” for urban regeneration in the area, a local MSP has said.

MSP Murdo Fraser was reacting to the announcement that the Levenmouth Whale Project is now a registered company, which means it can apply for funding.

The ambitious whale sculpture project, which was the brainchild of Councillor Graham Ritchie, is aimed at attracting tourists to the area.

Those behind the plan hope the pier and sculptures would attract around half a million visitors every month to the Levenmouth area.

Matters have now progressed with the Levenmouth Whale Project being given the support of Community in Business, which helps community enterprises.

Mr Fraser said: “I’m all for this project – it’s a very exciting community-driven plan.

“It could pave the way for a big increase in tourism, especially when you consider the impact the likes of the Kelpies have had on the Falkirk area.

“It’s well-known that big art attractions like this act as a catalyst for urban regeneration.”

Mr Fraser added: “Another important point to make is that the Levenmouth Whale Project is not expecting public funding. They will have to fundraise and look for financial help from a range of sources, including donations from businesses and possibly some money from the National Lottery.”