Ambulance called to help woman after fall blocked by Kirkcaldy High Street's automatic bollard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at the weekend, and people who rushed to the aid of the woman were told the crew didn’t have a code to activate the barrier.

Fife Council has said codes and guidance were given to all emergency services before the bollard became operational in December. It said it would follow up to ensure there were no further issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, in her 70s, took a tumble because of a missing Scottish Water drain cover which had been reported for over a year. Her walking stick went into the hole, and she fell over, injuring her knee and shoulder. The hazard has now been covered up.

The ambulance crew couldn't access the automatic bollard when called to help an old lady after a fall (Pic: Submitted)

The matter was first highlighted on the Love Kirkcaldy Facebook page, which was set up to champion and promote the town.

Colin Salmond-Wallace, who runs it, wrote: “The ambulance duly arrived 40 minutes after the first phone call only to be turned away at the automatic bollard on the High Street because it was after 11am by this point. They had to reverse out and come round via Tolbooth Street to get to us because they didn’t have a code for the bollard.

“If we had been dealing with a cardiac incident or a stroke that further delay could quite easily have been catastrophic. The state of the High Street is becoming increasingly hard to defend; it is scruffy and unkempt and it’s really starting to feel like no one care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment, and it was confirmed on Monday that the drain had been covered up.

Sara Wilson, service manager for Fife Council’s roads network management confirmed that all emergency services were provided with the code with clear guidance before the bollard became operational.