Amy honoured for four decades of service to Levenmouth community

For almost five decades, Amy Mathewson has looked after Levenmouth’s young and old – and now that effort has been rewarded with a BEM.

The 81-year-old, who has spent her entire life in the area, said she was “terrified” when she found out she was to be given the BEM in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for her services to the Levenmouth community.

While Amy is modest about her work – “I think I’m just an ordinary person doing what I like to do” – her efforts can’t be understated.

She started her work in the local community by helping with the Girl Guides in Methil.

Her three daughters were all members of the club, and it was in need of more adult helpers.

Amy started as a volunteer helper, went into uniform in 1972, got her warrant in ‘73, became a Quartermaster in ‘75, and then her camp licence the following year.

She became leader of the group, before becoming the District Commissioner, keeping an eye over all the groups in the Levenmouth area. One of her daughters replaced her as leader of the Methil group.

During Amy’s time leading the group, she got the Girl Guides involved with Cameron Hospital, with some of the youngsters helping clean the cafe. It did not take long until the members were helping out in the wards.

In 1980, she took over as the volunteer chair of the board for the Memorial Park Neighbourhood Centre, a role she still holds four decades later.

Amy used to help organise the discos and other events at the centre, which is still used by local clubs and groups.

And, since 2003, she has been a committee member at the Arden House Project, which offers a range of services for older people in the area who are living independently, later becoming the chair of the organisation’s board.

“My husband used to come here as a client,” Amy said. “He had Parkinson’s for 10-12 years until he died.

“It was actually eight years to the day that I was given my BEM – November 28. They were very good to me and my husband enjoyed coming. I knew a lot of the people. I felt I was giving a bit back.

“This is a great place. We need more people and places like this. Many more people are now socially isolated. We’re always looking for funding – it’s an ongoing job.”

Amy is also a member of Methil Community Council, Buckhaven and Methil Rotary Club, a local tenants’ and residents’ association, and is an elder at Wellesley Parish Church.