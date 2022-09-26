Andy Bonnes: Fife man reported missing in August is traced
Police have traced a Fife man reported missing at the beginning of August.
By Allan Crow
Monday, 26th September 2022, 9:57 am
Andy Bonnes, 57, was reported missing from Lundin Links on Tuesday, August 2.
Police said the last positive sighting of Andy was on Thursday, August 4 leaving Inverkeithing train station.
Over the past two months they made several appeals on behalf of his concerned family to help trace him
This morning officers confirmed he had been traced safe and well.
They thanked everyone who shared their social media appeals.