Andy Bonnes: Fife man reported missing in August is traced

Andy Bonnes, 57, was reported missing from Lundin Links on Tuesday, August 2.

Police said the last positive sighting of Andy was on Thursday, August 4 leaving Inverkeithing train station.

Over the past two months they made several appeals on behalf of his concerned family to help trace him

This morning officers confirmed he had been traced safe and well.