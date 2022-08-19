Andy Bonnes: New police appeal to find Fife man missing for 17 days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Bonnes, 57, was reported missing from Lundin Links on Tuesday, August 2.

His family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Police say the last positive sighting of Andy was on Thursday, August 4 leaving Inverkeithing train station.

He was wearing a black jacket & black baseball cap.

A Facebook post from Fife Police said: “It’s now 17 days since Andy was reported missing and his family are becoming increasingly concerned.”

Officers are asking anyone with any information on Andy’s whereabouts to contact them by calling 101.