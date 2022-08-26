Andy Bonnes: Police renew appeal trace Fife man reported missing since August 2
Police have issued a fresh appeal to trace a man reported missing in Fife since the beginning of the month.
Andy Bonnes hasn’t been seen since August 2.
The 57-year old was reported missing from Lundin Links.
Police say he left in a distinctive black Ford Focus Estate DF13ONC.
The last positive sighting of Andy was on Thursday, August 4 leaving Inverkeithing train station.
He was wearing a black jacket & black baseball cap.
His family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Officers are asking anyone with any information on Andy’s whereabouts to contact them by calling 101.