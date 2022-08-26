News you can trust since 1871
Andy Bonnes: Police renew appeal trace Fife man reported missing since August 2

Police have issued a fresh appeal to trace a man reported missing in Fife since the beginning of the month.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:23 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:24 pm

Andy Bonnes hasn’t been seen since August 2.

The 57-year old was reported missing from Lundin Links.

Police say he left in a distinctive black Ford Focus Estate DF13ONC.

Andy Bonnes was reported missing on August 2

The last positive sighting of Andy was on Thursday, August 4 leaving Inverkeithing train station.

He was wearing a black jacket & black baseball cap.

His family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Officers are asking anyone with any information on Andy’s whereabouts to contact them by calling 101.

