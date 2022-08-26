Andy Bonnes: Police renew appeal trace Fife man reported missing since August 2

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Bonnes hasn’t been seen since August 2.

The 57-year old was reported missing from Lundin Links.

Police say he left in a distinctive black Ford Focus Estate DF13ONC.

Andy Bonnes was reported missing on August 2

The last positive sighting of Andy was on Thursday, August 4 leaving Inverkeithing train station.

He was wearing a black jacket & black baseball cap.

His family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.