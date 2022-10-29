Andy’s Man Club received the money from colleagues of Leslie Dow, a much-loved and respected colleague who sadly passed away.

Kirsten Sanaghan, a close friend of Leslie’s and employee at Amazon, said she was pleased to be able to help the charity continue their its work in the community.

She said: “I’m very pleased that my team can lend a helping hand to the great work Andy’s Man Club has been providing throughout Dunfermline.”

Andy's Man Club operates eight different meetings in Fife, including two in Dunfermline

Amazon made the donation as part of its programme to support communities in its operational locations around the UK.

Jamie Strain, general manager at the Dunfermline site, was keen to echo Kirsten’s sentiments.

He said: “It is incredibly important for the team at Amazon in Dunfermline to make this donation in honour of our colleague and friend Leslie Dow, who is missed by us all at the fulfilment centre.

"The charity offers an incredibly important service in Dunfermline, and we hope that it can help many other men looking for support.”

Jo Smith, senior admin assistant at Andy’s Man Club, said that donations “really make a difference”.

She added: “I would like to say thank you to Jamie and his team at Amazon for being so supportive with this gift in their colleague’s memory, and are thinking of his family, friends, and colleagues at this sad time”.