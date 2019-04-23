Anger after memorial trees stolen from Fife park

The community has been praised for rallying round after two memorial apples trees were stolen from Silverburn Park.

Staff at the park were “gutted” last week after they discovered that the two trees – Egremont Russet and Cox’s Orange Pippin – had been taken.

The trees had been planted just two months ago by the family of Leven man Robbie Lee, on what would have been his 34th birthday.

The news was shared through the park’s Facebook page and garnered a massive response, with two people coming forward and donating replacement trees.

The idea for planting two memorial trees at the park was suggested at Robbie’s funeral. His cousin, Sharon Young, then set up a fundraising page, which collected almost £300 in just 24 hours. After paying for the trees, the remainder was donated to the park.

“It’s been devastating for the family,” said Sharon. “The whole community has been appalled with what happened. It’s terrible.

“The response has been amazing. It shows there are more good people than bad in the world. We’re grateful for the support that has been shown.”

The staff are still hoping to either recover the original trees or replace the original species, using funds that have been donated at the office since the news was put out.

“The staff were absolutely gutted,” said FEAT managing director Duncan Mitchell.

The organisation is based at the park and has been overseeing the regeneration of the land, including working on the walled garden, where the two trees had been planted.

“The rallying from the community has been massive,” added Duncan. “There has been a lot of community support and the donations have given us a boost.”