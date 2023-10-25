Anger as quad bikes tear up Kirkcaldy football pitch causing appalling damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pitch at Denfield is home to Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC’s partner teams, including Templehall United, Kirkcaldy FC, Kirkcaldy and Dysart under-17s, and the damage is so bad, this weekend’s scheduled games have had to be cancelled.

The bikes have made deep ruts across pitch number two at the park, and endless donuts have left countless circles across the playing surface.

The club, which has worked hard to create a sports hub for the community, said it had experienced some vandalism recently - but nothing on this scale.

The appalling damage caused to the pitch in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

It tweeted: “We are totally dismayed at the latest acts of malicious vandalism that has taken place at the Denfield Football pitches over the last month or so which has escalated beyond belief.The damaged caused by off road motorbikes and now quad bikes has become unmanageable and prevented dozens of kids of being able to play.”

Councillor Alistair Cameron (Kirkcaldy Central, Labour) urged anyone who knows where the bikes are stored, or who was responsible, to call the police.

“The destruction is appalling,” he said. “We have had some problems with scramble bikes over the last few weeks nothing on this scale. They have deliberately targeted the park and done as much damage as possible. “The damage to the centre of the pitch is horrendous, but the have gone all over the park with complete disregard for people who use it and who have put so much time and effort into creating a great community asset.”

The club has reported the vandalism to police, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“It is despicable and heartbreaking to see the damage,” added Cllr Cameron, “It is so upsetting for the teams who have done so much to look after the place. Sadly we are not the first victims of quad bikes who feel they can go wherever they want, when they want, and and do damage.