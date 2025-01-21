Anger as Remembrance Sunday wreaths set on fire, damaging Kirkcaldy War Memorial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy War Memorial has been damaged after Remembrance Sunday wreaths set aside for collection were set on fire.

It is the third time in two years it has been attacked, and this latest incident comes as the Royal British Legion Scotland, Kirkcaldy branch, prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The fire was started late on Monday afternoon and was quickly dealt with by staff at the adjacent Kirkcaldy Galleries who also summoned the fire service. Police are investigating the incident.

While the wreaths were destroyed, the smoke damage to the walls of the memorial are clearly visible. On Tuesday, members of the legion visited the site to inspect the damage. They were joined by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Fife, Colonel Jim Kinloch.

The damage caused by the fire at Kirkcaldy War Memorial is clearly visible (Pics: Submitted)

Bill Mason, branch chairman, said he was sickened by the damage.

“We are appalled at such contemptible vandalism, especially so in the memorial’s 100th anniversary year. It has survived without any problems until now and we have to be asking why?” he said. “I can only imagine the distress this has caused families with close connections to the memorial.”

Mr Mason added: “ While the damage appears superficial, past experience warns us that the stone may have been badly damaged under the soot.” The wreaths had been placed to the side of the memorial ready for removal, which normally happens at the beginning of the new year when they were alight. Mr Mason paid tribute to the staff who dealt with the fire so promptly, and the response from Fife to tackle the damage.

“We are extremely grateful to staff from Kirkcaldy Art Galleries who responded quickly to fight the fire and alert Fire & Rescue Services. Unfortunately, all the wreaths have had to be removed. We are also thankful to Councillor Judy Hamilton who will follow up the request with Fife Council officials to have it assessed, cleaned and repaired as necessary.”

The disheartening attack came just days after the Kirkcaldy branch launched a special project to encourage individuals and organisations to knit or crochet poppies which will be used to ‘dress’ the memorial with a cascade of flowing poppies later this year.