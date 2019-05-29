Anger over syringes dumped in Kirkcaldy streets

Angry Linktown residents are warning people to be on their guard after discarded syringes were found on four occasions in a week.

The needles were found at bus shelters near the Starks Park end of the street on two occasions and at the road leading down to Lidl supermarket from Links Street.

And the local tenants and residents group says it is putting not just youngsters, but also the elderly at risk.

“We have been putting this up on our Facebook page to warn people to keep a look out for these,” said one member.

“There have been four or five incidents within the space of a week and it doesn’t bear thinking about if a child was to pick one up. On two occasions they were left at bus stops and a lot of older people use these and maybe wouldn’t spot them.

You may also be interested in:

Bogus taxi driver jailed for Kirkcaldy rape

EU elections: SNP triumph, Labour collapse in Fife

700 people evacuated from Fife theatre

“Some have had caps on them, but others haven’t and we are warning people not to pick them up. Fife Council’s environmental health department has been really good at coming out to collect them.

“It’s not just here there’s a problem as we have heard of more incidents in other parts of the town.”

John Farmer the community development officer for the area said: “This has not been a problem for a while, so it’s a worry that there have been so many in a short space of time.

“There is a local needle exchange programme and a system for having needles uplifted and properly disposed off which we would urge people to use.”

Cllr Zoe Hisbent said: “Following a disturbing increase in recent reports of discarded needles in Links Street I have spoken with local tenant groups, Addaction Fife and have contacted Police Scotland to discuss the issues raised.

“A new strategy is obviously required to ensure those affected by addiction engage with the many services that are out there and available to offer help; this is an important issue that we must find a solution to.”

Damien Woods, open spaces service manager, said: “Our operatives look out for them as part of their daily duties and we’d continue to urge people to be vigilant and report any they see by calling 03451 550022.

“We take the issue extremely seriously and try to be on site to remove needles, syringes and any other drug related items as soon as possible, and within 24 hours of them being reported. We also have a process in place to deal with discarded needles outwith normal working hours.”