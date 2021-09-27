Anne’s Law: Fifers urged to have say on direct contact with people on care homes

It aims to tackle the lack of access relatives encountered during the pandemic when elderly loved ones were unable to get face to face visits.

Campaigners have pushed for the legal right to get access, and now the Scottish government is launching a five-week consultation on the way ahead.

Anne’s Law is named after Anne Duke who lives in a care home in South Lanarkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne's Law comes on the back of concerns raised over access to care homes during the pandemic

Her daughter Natasha Hamilton, from Care Home Relatives Scotland, said: “The pandemic has caused great suffering for residents and relatives and has really taken its toll on people’s mental and physical wellbeing.

“We have always believed that even during outbreaks, nominated carers such as husbands, wives, parents , sons and daughters should be enabled to spend time with their loved ones just as staff do.

“We sincerely hope legislation can be enacted that recognises the importance of family life for people in care and the need for personal connection and touch.”

Anne's Law is open to consultation

The Scottish Government is committed to bringing in Anne’s Law

It is now exploring a range of legal and practical considerations in order to make sure any changes brought in are effective.

These include how the new legislation will affect the competing rights and needs of others, including other care home residents and staff.

Kevin Stewart MSP, Social Care Minister said: “Social connections and meaningful activity are important for the wellbeing and quality of life of people living in adult care homes.

“For many residents, family members or friends also play a vital role in their care, complementing the support provided by care home staff.

“It is important that we hear views and suggestions on the proposals to achieve this so that we do it in the best possible way.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible to help shape the proposals – including people who live in adult care homes, their families and friends, care home providers and staff and a wide range of other stakeholders.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.