Anniversary celebrations at Leven care home

A Leven care home is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Leven Beach, owned by Meallmore, held a party for residents, family members and staff to mark the milestone occasion.

Ruth Kinnear, Leven Beach manager, was part of the original team of staff when the home opened 25 years ago.

When asked to recall her memories of her first day, Ruth said: “It was quite surreal. On the very first day there was only one resident and five members of care staff so we were tripping over ourselves trying to help her.

“We’ve grown substantially since then!

“I couldn’t have asked for a better place to work for the past 25 years.

“It is an incredibly rewarding role and I consider myself very lucky to have such a great team of dedicated professionals around me.”

The anniversary festivities included canapes, cake, hats and fizz, along with a visit from residents’ favourite kilted singer, Michael Patterson, who encouraged everyone to join in with some songs.

Ruth added: “Leven Beach has been a great source of comfort and happiness for many residents and their families over the years. Our anniversary party is just one way we are celebrating our achievements this year.”