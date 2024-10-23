Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greener Kirkcaldy’s annual gathering and AGM takes place early next month.

It goes ahead in at the Adam Smith Theatre’s Advantage Suite on Saturday, November 9 starting starting at 10:00am. To book your free ticket, visit greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events, call (01592) 858458 or visit the Welcome Area at its HQ in East Fergus Place.

To tie in with the fifth anniversary of the opening of Greener Kirkcaldy’s community building, this year's theme is celebrating community ownership.

Lauren Brook, chief executive said: “Our Annual Gathering is an opportunity to bring people together and talk about how we can create a fairer and greener Kirkcaldy together.

Greener Kirkcaldy HQ in East Fergus Place (Pic: Submitted)

“We are excited to talk about and celebrate community ownership at this year’s gathering. We have two inspiring speakers joining us and I’m looking forward to hearing some exciting ideas for the future from our community.”

The gathering features a discussion of what people want to happen in their local area Attendees will be able to put forward their own ideas for a fairer and greener Kirkcaldy.

There are also two guest speakers on the programme.

Author, academic and activist Alastair McIntosh will deliver the keynote at the event with a talk entitled Celebrating Community Ownership - deepening our humanity. Mark White from the Leslie Town Hall Project will talk about their journey so far and their future plans.

Everyone is welcome to attend, but only Greener Kirkcaldy members can vote in the AGM. Anyone who lives, works, volunteers or studies in the Kirkcaldy area can join the organisation for free.