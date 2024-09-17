Annual gathering to remember Fife volunteers who joined International Brigade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An event to commemorate the volunteers from Fife who joined the International Brigade in the Spanish Civil War is set to take place in Kirkcaldy.

Fife Trades Union Council’s annual commemoration is at 11:00am on Saturday, September 28 at the memorial stone in Forth Avenue.

Ian Waddell of Fife TUC said: “In July 1936 General Franco led a rebellion against the democratically elected Republican government of Spain. Immediately volunteers from all over the world went to Spain to help defend the Republic. Over 40 men from Fife were among those who joined the International Brigade. Their names are preserved on the memorial stone in Kirkcaldy, along with the names of two women who went as nurses. Many of these volunteers returned, but others died in Spain.

“They all knew the importance of defending the Spanish Republic. Franco was backed by Hitler’s Germany and Mussolini’s Italy. The British Government pursued a policy of non intervention.

The memorial in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

“But people realised that fascism had to be confronted and the Republic defended. Such sentiments have a resonance today with the rise of the far right in many parts of Europe”

The main guest speaker will be Mike Arnott from the International Brigade Memorial Trust and a recent president of the Scottish TUC. A reception will take place after the event with refreshments, speakers and music. Fife TUC welcomes all those who wish to attend.