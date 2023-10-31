Annual installation at Masonic lodge at heart of Fife villages since 1909

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lodge has been part of the life of the ABCD villages - Auchterderran, Bowhill, Cardenden and Dundonald - since 1909 but is facing lean times as the number of brethren attending has fallen away over the years ever since Bowhill Colliery closed and the population of the villages changed.

In his acceptance of the position of Master, Brother Miller said “The strength of any organisation lies with its members and it is up to those of us who remain to do our utmost to encourage a resurgence of enthusiasm among lapsed members and to receive new applicants for membership with welcoming arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no doubt there are many who live in and near to the village of Bowhill who only need take that first step back into the lodge to rekindle their enthusiasm for Freemasonry and enjoy the formality of ritual evenings mixed with relaxing and enjoyable social events and it is up to those of us who are determined to again make the lodge an integral part of village life to do our best to encourage those lapsed members to return and revive the social life of

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Installation meeting of Lodge St Fothad’s No 1059 (Pics: Submitted)

the lodge”.