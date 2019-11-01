Annual Toy Drive appeal launched

Help make sure that no child in north east Fife wakes up on Christmas morning with no presents under the tree.

That is the message from Toy Drive founder Victoria Leonard, as the campaign launches today (Friday) for the seventh year. Since 2013, the Toy Drive has been collecting and distributing donated presents to families across the region.

The appeal now helps around 500 individual children each year, making sure that every child referred gets a gift, a ‘stocking filler’, book and selection box.

The donations are organised in order of age and suitability, before being matched with a family. The gifts are then made available to the referrer, who then distributes them to the family. Toys donated must be suitable for boys or girls between 0-18, and must be new and unused. Gifts are not to be wrapped.

The appeal relies upon the support of the community, with schools, businesses and organisations around north east Fife collecting donated gifts and taking part in events to raise funds.

“I really like how embedded it has become in the community,” said Victoria.

“We’ve got volunteers who started when they were in primary school and are now in secondary.

“People are giving up their time and it is really appreciated.

“It is a project for all of us.”

One team of fundraisers are getting on their bikes, doing the distance of seven circuits of the area covered by the appeal in seven hours.

While the appeal is only being launched today, Victoria said 45 children have already been referred.

“It’s important to remember that children are the silent sufferers of poverty,” she added. “They need the magic of Christmas in their life.

“It’s a lovely thing to be able to give back. I just want to thank everyone for embracing Toy Drive.”

Confirmed collection points: Anstruther PS, Balmullo PS, Bell Baxter, Blebo Craigs Village Hall, Boni Hair, Castlehill PS, County Buildings, Ferryport Nursery, Cupar Foodbank, Granary Lane, Hope Park & Martyrs Church, Kilmaron School, Kirkton of Largo PS, Ladybank PS, Largoward PS, Lawhead PS, Letham PS, Leuchars PS, Little Beehive Nursery, Lundin Mill PS, office of Stephen Gethins MP, St Andrews Family Nurture Centre, St Columbas PS, St Leonards, Storehouse St Andrews, Tayport PS, Toby’s Magical Journey, University of St Andrews, Waid Academy and Westfield Family Nurture Centre.