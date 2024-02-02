Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) is calling for organisations across the region to apply for its annual Scottish Charity Awards.

This year SCVO has also tried to make the awards simpler and more accessible to as many people and organisations as possible, with a number of improvements to the application and judging process – including the introduction of a new Small Charity of the Year award in recognition of charities with turnover of £500k and below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further award categories include Charity of the Year, Campaign of the Year, Trustee of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

Anna Fowlie (inset) is encouraging people to get their nominations in now for this year's Scottish Charity Awards, just like the winners did back in 2019 (main pic). (Pic: Submitted)

All finalists will also be entered into the running for the People’s Choice Award, giving members of the public a chance to vote.

Anna Fowlie, chief executive of the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), said: “In these stormy times, it’s great to have something to look forward to. The Scottish Charity Awards always light up our calendars and remind us of the invaluable, inspiring work voluntary organisations across the country are doing every day.

“Being shortlisted for an award spotlights your story and celebrates the massive contribution of people and organisations to our communities and our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every year I’m blown away by the diversity, dedication, expertise and passion that runs through every part of our sector and I’m sure 2024 will be no different – maybe even better! Prove me right and enter or nominate for this year’s awards.”