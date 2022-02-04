The anonymous benefactor will donate £1000 per month to the vital service in order for it to hire a receptionist and administration assistant at the charity’s busy headquarters.

The cash boost means that Nourish will be able to support even more families as need for its service steadily grows.

Lynne said that the extra cash will be used to hire more staff.

Lynne Scott, chief executive, said: “We have some great news to share as a local businessman has very kindly and generously agreed to donate £1000 per month for us to hire another member of staff to support the work we do in the centre.

"This money is being used to hire a receptionist and administration assistant which will enable us to support even more families with additional needs.

“We are, as you can imagine, extremely grateful as this money will be used to further grow Nourish as Fife’s number one additional needs charity.

"The person making this fantastic donation has given us permission to share the news - however the condition is that his name is kept anonymous.”

Lynne said that after visiting the centre, the benefactor, wanted to help in anyway he could.

"After coming along for a visit and seeing what we do, he was keen to help in anyway possible,” she said.

"The kindness and generosity he has shown is enabling us to hire another member of staff to support the vital work we do supporting families with additional support needs in Fife.

“This is the ideal way for local business to support us, through regular donations, large or small, or by supporting in whatever ways they can.

"We have really seen our community get behind us recently, especially the from businesses situated near us in Mitchelston Industrial Estate.”

Lynne added: “We are currently looking for extra space, and if any local businesses in and around Kirkcaldy have any units or space they can help us out with, please get in touch.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer with Nourish, please visit: https://www.nourishsupportcentre.com/, or email: [email protected].

