It is also open to their families and loved ones as well as staff.

The Critical Care Recovery Garden was created out of the pandemic, and funded by Fife Health Charity - the strategic charity partner of NHS Fife.

The £180,000 project has transformed an existing vacant roof space next to ICU to create a dedicated garden area for the use of patients, their loved ones and staff, and reflects the charity’s core aim to enhance the wellbeing of those who rely on and work for NHS Fife.

Victoria Hospital ICU staff at the official opening of the new roof top Critical Care Recovery Garden supported by Fife Health Charity.

It would not have been possible without the generosity of two anonymous benefactors who made a significant donation to the charity to support NHS Fife’s staff and patients.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many healthcare issues to the fore including the positive benefits that spending time outdoors brings to physical and mental health wellbeing.

The creation of the welcoming and attractive outdoor space offers ICU patients and their loved ones a peaceful haven that can be accessed and enjoyed at any time of day, all year round. It can also be used as a respite for staff during their breaks.

Tricia Marwick, who chairs the charity, performed the official opening, paying tribute to the donors who made the project possible.

She said: “The work and growing impact of Fife Health Charity is made possible by the tremendous generosity and kindness of the charity’s donors. Many wish to recognise the quality of NHS Fife care and support given by staff when people are often at their most vulnerable and even when circumstances are challenging, as they were during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for every donation the charity receives.”