Another funding delay hits hopes of plan to replace crumbling Fife health centre
Campaigners for a new facility in Lochglly have vowed to keep up the pressure after being told any announcement won’t come until the end of the year.
NHS Fife promised to replace the David Street facility by 2019, but work never started. It was then kicked into the long grass after a decision by the Scottish Government to adopt a phased approach to capital expenditure meant it couldn't be delivered within planned timescales, with no further updates planned until 2025.
Since then locals have turned out in huge number for a public meeting, and Michael Mathieson MSP, former Health Secretary, has bene to town to here their concerns.
Annabelle Ewing, MSP for Cowdenbeath, who has pushed for a new health centre for some time, is now seeking a further update with his successor, Neil Gray MSP.
She said: “Unfortunately, any announcement relating to the Infrastructure Investment Plan for post 2025-26 will likely be further delayed given the fact that the UK autumn budget been put back to November 26, which impacts on the timescales for the Scottish Government’s budget setting plans.
“The key thing really is to keep the pressure up in the meantime.” She has also lodged a number of questions at the Scottish Parliament.
“This is a facility that is sorely needed by my constituents,” she said. “The key for everybody – on a cross-party basis - concerned about the delivery of a new health centre for Lochgelly is to ensure that it is a priority for the next tranche of funding and that we secure that priority as soon as possible!”