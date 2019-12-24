Anstruther chip shops to ‘dook’ it out for charity

Who will plaice first when staff from two Anstruther fish and chip shops dook it out to see who can raise more funds for charity?

Jackie Smith and Kyle Fleming from the Wee Chippy and Thomas Izzat from the Waterfront Chip Shop will be taking part in the East Neuk Dook at the town’s harbour on Boxing Day, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

They will be among the 50 brave ‘dookers’ leaping into the freezing cold waters.

The chip shops challenged each other over social media to see which could raise more money for Macmillan.

Wee Chippy owner Chris Lewis said the trio have been working hard to collect money for the cause, although he did not fancy taking part in the dook himself.

“I did it years ago,” he told the Mail.

“I wasn’t well for a couple of weeks after.”

“If the three chip ships can make money for the charity, all the better,” he added.

Fiona Corps, one of the organisers behind the popular event, said: “It’s our 18th year this year and that is us up to our maximum number of 50 ‘dookers’ – but we have a waiting list if anyone else is interested in taking part.

“We expect a big turnout this year. We would like to thank everyone for their support as without them this event couldn’t happen.

“I’d also like to give a big thank you to our sponsor, The Bank, for providing t shirts and looking after everyone after the event.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/eastneukdook.