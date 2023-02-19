Anstruther features in BBC series Food Fest Scotland as Edith Bowman returns to her hometown

Edith Bowman and Colin Murray visit Anstruther for new series Food Fest Scotland. (Pic: BBC)

Food Fest Scotland sees Edith and Colin Murray traverse the country revealing farmers’ and food producers’ secrets as they explore Scotland’s best food festivals.

But in the third episode – which airs on Monday, February 20 – they take a step away from food festivals with Edith introducing Colin to her home town of Anstruther on a food adventure.

As well as the East Neuk town’s famous fish and chips, they discover how artisan bread is being made for the community.

Also in the series, farmer Jim Smith and chef Julie Lin also celebrate food production.

In the third episode, Jim Smith tests his tastebuds with some hot sauces and discovers the secrets of marmalade, while Julie Lin is in Dundee finding out how bakers keep up with demand around the clock.

The third episode, featuring the East Neuk, airs on BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm on Monday, February 20 and is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

