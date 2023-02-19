News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Anstruther features in BBC series Food Fest Scotland as Edith Bowman returns to her hometown

Radio DJ and television presenter Edith Bowman returns to her roots with a visit to her home town in her latest TV series.

By Fiona Dobie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 3:42pm
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray visit Anstruther for new series Food Fest Scotland. (Pic: BBC)
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray visit Anstruther for new series Food Fest Scotland. (Pic: BBC)

Food Fest Scotland sees Edith and Colin Murray traverse the country revealing farmers’ and food producers’ secrets as they explore Scotland’s best food festivals.

But in the third episode – which airs on Monday, February 20 – they take a step away from food festivals with Edith introducing Colin to her home town of Anstruther on a food adventure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as the East Neuk town’s famous fish and chips, they discover how artisan bread is being made for the community.

Also in the series, farmer Jim Smith and chef Julie Lin also celebrate food production.

Most Popular

In the third episode, Jim Smith tests his tastebuds with some hot sauces and discovers the secrets of marmalade, while Julie Lin is in Dundee finding out how bakers keep up with demand around the clock.

The third episode, featuring the East Neuk, airs on BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm on Monday, February 20 and is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other episodes of Food Fest Scotland see Edith and Colin at the Peebles Show, the Stranraer Oyster Festival and the Nairn Show.

BBCJim SmithColin Murray