Anstruther lifeboat crew rescue paddleboarder drifting out to sea off coast of Fife

Both lifeboats from Anstruther launched at the request of the UK Coastguard shortly before 12.30pm to assist in the incident off the coast of Kingsbarns.

Multiple 999 calls had been made by members of the public as the paddleboarder drifted at speed in a force six strong breeze. The local D-class inshore lifeboat started a search in St Andrews Bay with white horse waves making the search for a white paddleboard all the more challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter was on its way from Prestwick when an eagle-eyed volunteer crew member spotted the paddleboarder clinging desperately to their board. They were helped onto the lifeboat and transferred to the comfort of the Mersey class all-weather lifeboat, before being taken to Anstruther Harbour to meet waiting paramedics.

The two Anstruther lifeboats were called on Saturday after a paddleboarder was drifting out to sea off the coast of Kingsbarns. (Pic: RNLI)

Louis McNaught, the crew member to first spot the casualty, praised the swift actions of the multiple 999 callers in raising the alarm. Louis said: “With strong gusts blowing the paddleboarder over two miles from the first reported location, it was down to the quick thinking of the multiple 999 callers who got vital help to the person in need. We urge anyone who spots someone in difficulty to do the same and dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”