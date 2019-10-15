Anstruther RNLI appeals for new recruits to join life-saving team

Do you want to be part of a team that saves lives?

In 2018, the Anstruther RNLI team responded to 33 shouts, aided 29 people, and saved a life – and now they are looking for new recruits who can work on the lifeboats.

As well as helping people, you will be giving back to the local community and joining a family with a packed social calendar.

That is part of the reason coxswain and mechanic Michael Bruce continues to get a buzz, even after 28 years working at the station.

“I love what I do on a daily basis,” he said. “I believe in what the RNLI stands for. Being part of the community is a big thing for me. We’re involved in quite a lot locally. We ask a lot of the community so it’s good to give something back.”

And no two responses are ever the same, with the crew always kept on their toes.

One of Michael’s most memorable experiences was responding to a fire on a boat.

“It was kids over from Chernobyl,” Michael said. “The owner of the boat was taking them out as part of their visit to the UK. We went out and it started off as a normal shout. The kids never came to any harm – it was under control really quick. It sticks in my head. They went what they went through in their own country, and then found themselves in that situation here. It was pleasing to know we played a part in that.”

Other experiences from over the last years have been less serious.

There was the time the team responded to a call about a paraglider in the water – it turned out to be an inflatable Mickey Mouse.

Or the time they were called about an overturned boat, only to discover it was a plastic park bench.

“That was one of the worst weather ones we’ve been out in,” said Michael. “It was out in Buckhaven. Going out was not too bad, but coming back in was horrendous. We were so far over on our side that the oil pressure alarm was going off. The wheelhouse window on the starboard side was under water. Your thoughts are on everyone below. I think they were holding on. We were grateful when we got back in harbour.”

But one of the biggest benefits of volunteering, as operations manager Roy Giles explained, is being part of a family, which helps when the situation does not have a happy ending.

“A few weeks ago, a kitesurfer passed away,” said Roy. “It’s difficult. They are the ones when it’s good to be part of a team where you can talk about it, get over it before we go home. It does help to be part of a team.”

There is also the social side to the role. The team is heavily involved in the local community, attending events and raising funds for the station.

And the families of the team can often be found in the station, like last week when they squeezed in to eat fish and chips and watch themselves on the BBC series, Saving Lives at Sea.

And that is what you could be doing, as part of a team that looks out for the hundreds of ships that use the Forth and hundreds of thousands of walkers who use the Fife Coastal Path.

“To be part of a team that saved a life is really important,” said regional media officer Martin McNamara.

“I think it’s what we’re here for. There is someone whose life has been saved because of Anstruther RNLI.”

The potential recruits have to be between 17-55, live or work within four miles of the station, and have the personal circumstances or an employer that would allow them to respond to calls between 8am-6pm, Monday-Friday.

The RNLI will give you the skills and training needed to be part of a life-saving team.

You don’t need maritime experience – the current crew includes greenkeepers, police officers, and even an undertaker’s assistant.

If you are interested in finding out more, pop into the lifeboat station between 10am-3pm weekdays or apply at buff.ly/2pSAhQL.