Anstruther RNLI volunteers on BBC programme tonight

The volunteer lifeboat crew of Anstruther RNLI will be taking to the small screen this evening (Tuesday) as they feature on BBC TV series Saving Lives at Sea.

The documentary series, which showcases the lifesaving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), will be aired on BBC Two at 8pm, as well as being available on the BBC iPlayer following broadcast.

The 10-part series features real rescues carried out by the charity’s volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards around the UK and Ireland – including Anstruther RNLI.

The episode sees the volunteer crew at Anstruther RNLI dash to the aid of a small vessel in distress. The person in distress is a very familiar face to one of the volunteers crew members.

This will feature alongside rescue stories from their colleagues at other stations and beaches around our coasts.

Filming took place over the past year, with lifeboat crews and lifeguards carrying special cameras and welcoming film-makers into their day-to-day life.