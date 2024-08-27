Anstruther's Mersey-class lifeboat bows out after 33 years service as new Shannon-class becomes operational

During her 33 years of service, the Kingdom of Fife launched 508 times. (Pic: Stephen Duncombe)

After 33 years of service, Anstruther’s Mersey-class lifeboat has bowed out of lifesaving operations.

The RNLB Kingdom of Fife ended her lifesaving operations in the East Neuk at 10am on Tuesday morning, signalling the end of an era in Scottish maritime rescue.

She was the last of Scotland’s Mersey-class lifeboats in operation. The Kingdom of Fife arrived in the town to huge fanfare on August 21, 1991. During her service she completed 508 rescues, came to the aid of 469 people and saved 39 lives.

However, her 33-year-reign came to an end on Tuesday following the successful introduction of a Shannon-class lifeboat at the station.

The Mersey-class RNLB Kingdom of Fife (right) ceased operational service on Tuesday morning with its successor RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen (right) taking up the reigns. (Pic: Lynsey Melville)

The volunteer crew have now brought the new £2.5m RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen into operational service.

The Shannon brings with her an enhancement in lifesaving capabilities – with a top speed of 25 knots, which is almost 50 per cent faster than the Mersey, she will reach those in need much quicker than her predecessor.

This will also allow her crew to cover a larger area of coastline.

For the team at Anstruther it’s a bittersweet day as the Mersey enters retirement and is replaced by her state-of-the-art successor.

The Mersey-class lifeboat arrived in Anstruther in 1991 and has served the town for 33 years. (Pic: RNLI)

The change has been months in the offing and is the culmination of endless hours of training by the volunteer crew.

Roy Giles, Anstruther Lifeboat’s operations manager, is extremely proud of the effort made by all in reaching this milestone.

He said: “Since a Shannon-class lifeboat arrived for training back in February, our volunteer crew have put in an incredible amount of time and effort in to get our new lifeboat on service.

"We estimate that over 60 launch and recoveries have taken place as our crews learn a completely new way of working.

"I’d like to thank everyone involved in getting us to this stage as we look forward to a new era of lifesaving here in Anstruther.”

RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen arrived in Anstruther back in April and the crew have been busy getting to grips with their new lifeboat since then.

The lifeboat is a memory boat and features the names of 5000 RNLI supporters on its sides.

The lifeboat station is set to host its annual open day this Saturday (August 31) offering supporters the chance to see both lifeboats side-by-side in what will be one of the final opportunities to see a Mersey-class lifeboat in Scotland.

There are now only three operational Mersey-class lifeboats around the UK – at Aldeburgh in Suffolk, Douglas on the Isle of Man and at Newcastle in Northern Ireland.

Plans are afoot for a fitting departure for RNLB Kingdom of Fife when she leaves Anstruther in the coming weeks.