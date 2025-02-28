Answerphone message confirms closure of Kirkcaldy business after founders retire after 53 years

A long-standing Kirkcaldy business has closed its doors after the retiral of the owners after more than half a century at the helm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiprint (Scotland) Limited shut the doors to its premises on Seafield Road today (Friday).

The company’s founders, George and Margaret Warner, started the business in 1972 and as they are both in their 80th year they now wish to retire. They have been at the helm of the well-respected business for 53 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of the closure was confirmed in emails to customers, and a message lwas also left on the business’ answer machine.

Multiprint has traded in Kirkcaldy for over 50 years (Pic: Google Maps)

Multiprint produced everything from brochures to business cards for a wide range of clients. They were the go-to business for many companies and community organisations across the decades.

The Warners had hoped someone would step in and keep the business as a going concern, but with declining demand for printed products it was not to be.

In an email to customers, Mr Warner said: “Nothing lasts forever, we saw sustained growth for 40 years but a steady decline due to less demand for print within the industry to date has sadly contributed greatly and has led to our closure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s answer machine confirmed the closure with a recorded message which said: “The company has closed its doors and is no longer taking orders. This is due to the founders having retired after 53 years in business, and poor trading results as demand for print continues to decline.”

Multiprint also informed customers that another Fife business, Rosyth based Pandaprint, “will continue to look after your needs.”

It added: “Pandaprint are a passionate, family-owned Scottish printing company producing the highest quality litho, digital and large format printing along with an extensive range of promotional products. For over 45 years, the Fife based company has been setting standards of excellence in the industry and offer a total, cost-effective print solution.

"We have been actively working alongside Pandaprint to ensure a smooth transition. This will ensure that if possible Pandaprint will deliver your work previously done by Multiprint over the years.”