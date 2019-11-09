Anti-poverty community expands in north-east Fife

A community group is set to expand the help it offers people with poverty related issues.

North East Fife Community Hub has purchased the St David’s Building in St Andrews for £100,000 from Fife Council.

The group said it would allow it to run a number of services that will help those who are struggling.

After a successful pilot run from the St Andrews Episcopal Church hall, the hub will expand to aid residents of south east St Andrews who are living with financial hardship, ill health, disability and social isolation.

The aim is to address loneliness, isolation and other social issues by bringing social and related support services together into a one stop shop.

Along with a community café, it will continue to provide, and offer a base for, support services such as North East Fife Credit Union, Families Fife, CARF, Enable, Foodbank, Clothesline and Fife Gingerbread. They also propose to deliver cookery classes, tea dances and a mother and baby support group.

Councillors at the assets and corporate services committee on Thursday agreed to the sale of the building, despite being told the market value was £700,000.

Tim Kendrick, development community manager, told councillors: “It is currently being underused and is in the heart of the residential community.

“This group would help create a positive impact on health and wellbeing, providing a home for a lot of third sector organisations, as well as a day care service.

“In our evaluation, we agree that the long term community benefit justifies the one off loss of capital from a sale.”

Cllr Mick Green welcomed the project, bute asked: “Are we keeping control of the building so they can’t sell it in the near future?”

Mr Kendrick said: “There is a contract to ensure there would be no sale for commercial purposes.”

Councillors agreed to the asset transfer.